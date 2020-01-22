Global  

Flooding can cause mental health problems

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reminds people of free mental health services.
Captioning sponsored by cbs the department of health and welfare wants to remind people of the free mental health help in idaho... but many people may feel the stress and don't ask for any help... nats "it's a really unusual situation we've got going on here..."

Lee wayne shoresman spent this winter adjusting to floods... nats "just a whole mass of water."

It displaced his cattle and forced him to wait on planting for the summer... the weather makes things... "stressful...this year i'm ready to go just to get out of this getting dried up and start getting stuff done just because i'm getting really tired of this i guarantee you."

Despite all the stress...shoresman doesn't think he'll seek counseling... "oh i don't need it, no after 42 years of this i don't need counseling.

If i needed counseling it would have been 20-30 years ago.."

If you do need to seek mental help you can visit the crisis center or the health and welfare office in twin falls or burley but if you're in



