LDS Church breaks ground on two Temples in South America

LDS Church breaks ground on two Temples in South America

LDS Church breaks ground on two Temples in South America

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – it was a busy and proud day for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
LDS Church breaks ground on two Temples in South America

The 3 mile trail.

Randall new tonight, a busy and proud day for the church of jesus christ of latter day saints.

Ground breaking for two temples.

One of them in rio de janeiro.

It will be the 7th lds temple in brazil and was announced at general conference way back in 2013.

The other groundbreaking today in arequipa, peru.

It will be the third temple in that country.

Peru is home to nearly 569




