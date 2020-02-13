Iowa blasts Penn State 90-79 on March 5.

Jay kidwell.'

The iowa hawkeyes are playing some fantastic basketball.they entered their game today on a 3 game winning streak with 2 of those games coming on the road against ranked teams.at maryland and on thursday they won in madison against wisconsin.the hawkeyes today hosting penn state in the regular season finale.early on ... tyler cook ... slam...tyler cook slam... up 2 ... 17-15...nicholas baer three.... up 32-25...brady ellingson to nicholas baer.... nicholas baer again ..

Three ... up 47-36 at the half...2nd half... the fun rolls on at carver hawkeye...peter jok with foul trouble early but he was amazing in the 2nd half... three..three for the senior on senior day..he had 21 points... jordan bohannon three... one of 5 in double figures... he had 11...peter jok ... again ..

The rout was on...nicholas baer how about 20 points and 10 rebounds...huge game...iowa wins it 90-79 ... after the game i caught up with the big ten bettendorf star.

" "(nicholas baer/20 points in win)yea, i've had a blast so far.

Especially with the teammates i have.

I've been really proud of them and how we've matured so far this year and we're playing our best basketball at the right time right now.

You know hitting it in march and being able to play some really good basketball and on a four game winning streak and we are excited to get to the big ten tournament.

20 points, ten rebounds against pen state, talk about this game.

It's a game that you conceivably coming off of that huge win in madison could have been a let down but no let down at all with your team and your performance.

Right we understood that this game was critical for us if we wanted to heighten our ncaa tournament chances and penn state is a quality opponent, they obviously didn't quit at all.

They're going to continue to fight and compete and i really respect them and just really proud that we were able to come out today and knock down shots and be able to fight them on the boards.

(peter jok/21 points in win) man its been a great four years.

The crowd's always been great, i love this state and all the fans.

But it just felt good winning the last senior day.

You always want to go out winning on your senior day so i'm just really proud of my teammates, the way they've been playing, we're on a roll right now.(fran mccaffery/iowa head coach)we're moving the ball and sharing the ball.

24 assists on 31 field goals, i meant that's how you do it.

That's how you get five guys in doubles.

Ya know they're a long, active, defensive team.

So what you've got to be able to do is score in transition and get the ball moving side to side and then make good decisions.

We had a few too many turnovers down the stretch.

Tried to milk clock and then do something that's not as easy as it looks sometimes.