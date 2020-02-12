Quidditch at the University of Arkansas

### ((alex)) growing up -- kids play all sorts of sports -- basketball... football... baseball to name only a few... but recently a new sport has emerged -- quidditch from the popular harry potter series.

Fox 24's ryan king shows us how the game transitioned from fiction to reality while also becoming one of the most gender inclusive sports you can play.

((ryan)) "many know quidditch as the sport from harry potter where people throw balls through hoops on brooms in the air but to these college club teams -- it represents something much more.

Equality."

Billy quach, captain, arkansas club quidditch team - "i got involved my freshman year.

I went on my campus tour.

I saw them playing quidditch on this field.

I just made it a choice to find out when practices were when i first got here."

Emily fletcher, vice- president, arkansas club quidditch team - "i went to the club sports fair we have here.

I went to their booth and i was like i have to play.

This sounds amazing."

((ryan)) harry potter fans have adapted the magical game quidditch to fit the real world.

Players must run with a makeshift broom between their legs -- throw volleyballs through hoops and steal the snitch away from a looming authority.

It's also a game for all -- the rules state that four members of each gender must be on the field at all times.

Billy quach, captain, arkansas club quidditch team - "every team has males and females on it.

It's a very inclusive community.

That's what i like about quidditch.

Anyone can play.

Especially guys are iffy.

I don't want to hit a girl.

But then you go out to the pitch and a girl tackles you and you're like -- oh."

Emily fletcher, vice- president, arkansas club quidditch team - "this is the first and only sport that i have been allowed to play with the guys.

It really means a lot to me.

The respect you get from that.

You get closer with your teammates like a family because of that respect."

((ryan)) now that men and women can play quidditch equally -- the team wants the public to realize something else about their sport.

Billy quach, captain, arkansas club quidditch team - "it is a real legit sport.

We aren't out here pretending we are in harry potter or something."

((ryan)) "fletcher said the teams want the public to come out and discover all of the benefits quidditch has to offer.

Live from the pitch -- ryan king -- fox 24 news."

((alex)) looks like ryan had a good time out there.

Not so much fun for the u-a team.

They quidditch team lost both matches of their double header to oklahoma state.

### ((alex)) coming up after the break-