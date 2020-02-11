Another Must-Win vs New Hampshire in Semifinals

This time next week, we hope to be breaking down the bracket... u-v-m men's basketball now sits just two wins shy of an automatic birth to the n-c-a-a men's basketball tournament... first thing's first... they need to take care of twin state rival new hampshire...tomorrow night at 7:00, the catamounts take on u-n-h in an america east semifinal... now vermont has beat new hampshire twice on the season, most recently in a nationally telivised home game at patrick gym... not an easy contest, u-n-h led much of the first half getting help from it's top guys, but dwindled as a result of a lack of depth... the pair of victories helped vermont secure home court, but they really don't mean much if the cats can't take care of business in the conference tournament... lucky for them, coach john becker has been prepping the cats for postseason play since the beginning of february... "coming down the stretch the last six games, we've played like, three-games championship series, 'cause, they were like, kind of first round opponenets that we see, second and third round opponents.

So we played, you know, challenged the guys to look at that as kind of a quarterfinals, semifinals, finals type thing.

We ran through that twice and obviously guys did pretty good with that so hopefully we can for real, do it the same way."

Just north of 24 hours from now vermont will try to keep this roll going... other game to keep our eyes on is at 7:30, albany travels to stony brook... the winners in these games will meet saturday at 11-am with a conference championship on the