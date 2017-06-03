Bridge Street: Money Matters 3.6.2017

Sponsored by m and d financial.

>> tenesha: we're talking municipal bonds this morning and if you are asking why, it's because there's something you really need to know about.

>> sistina: that's right.

Rob moskwa and jeff dunseath are joining us.

Tell us about m and d financial and what you do.

>> we've been in the syracuse area for over a decade, we have office in manlius and annapolis, maryland.

We service over 5,000 clients.

Our secret sauce is probably our employees, our reps, our brokers, and each one of them can be in a specific sector.

Like municipal bonds, we have reps that have been trading them for over 40 years and that's where we get some of our experience from.

>> sistina: great segue.

Let's talk about these municipal bonds.

Jeff first and foremost what are they?

What is a municipal bond?

>> municipal bond is a debt issue.

When a municipal wants to raise some money to build for example a school, through way, high school, something like that, they'll raise bonds.and in tush federally tax free coupon to the refer, an interest rate to the refer.

>> tenesha: so when you say tax free what does that mean?

We're not paying taxes on that or how is it -- >> yes, majority of municipal bonds are federally tax free.

Some could be subject to alternative minimum tax but if you buy in your state they can be state tax free as well.

>> sistina: is that one of the benefits to participating or getting into the municipal bond teal if you will?

>> sure.

Municipal bonds aren't for everybody but for an investor who wants to have minimal risk and also wants the benefits of not paying federal taxes.

In some instances, state and local taxes, municipal bond is a great fit.

Obviously we want to take a look at someone's risk tolerance, overall portfolio, because not only to we do municipal bonds but we offer other bonds as well, the whole picture not just a piece of what someone wants to ref into.

>> tenesha: let's talk about the whole picture.

They sound interesting, resecure but i don't really want to buy bonds out of detroit, you know what i'm saying?

Not to hate on detroit, but i'm just saying right now, what are the risks involved?

>> sistina: you can have control.

>> we buy bonds across the country.

Obviously we know who to avoid, the puerto rico situation something to avoid, detroit, state of illinois is having trouble.

We try obuy the highest rated, paper, being the actual bonds.

Moody's which is one of the top rating agencies published a tid study in 12.

Moody's had a cumulative default of .80%, fail your rate.

Failure rate.

Which is plate safe.

>> sistina: if i came to you you would be able to guide the customer to say this is where we think you should do.

Where you should buy what you should do.

>> when we sit town with clients we try to get an idea who they are, where three want to invest their money.

We try to take into consideration a lot of different factors whether we make vexghts.

It's really based on an individual person.

We don't want to put a blanket over everyone and recommend the same representative.

We want to sit down with individuals, get an understanding of who they are and make the best recommendations based on their needs.

>> tenesha: this sounds like cds to me.

You are telling me they are different in the aspect you can give me my money today if i want it back right?

>> bonds are a fully liquid market, trading market.

They don't trade quieg quite quite likeequities.

You it's really worth what someone else on the trade is worth it.

It's not exactly the same but fully liquid on a daily basis.

It is a liquid asset.

>> tenesha: it's a better interest rate?

>> 36 month cd is going to be number one, taxable interest and 36 months you might be looking at a little over 1% right now.

This is federally tax free and possibly state tax free as well.

