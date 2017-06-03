Bridge Street: Host Chat 3.6.2017

Street."

>> tenesha: happy monday.

I'm tenesha murphy sitting alongside sistina giordano.

Hello.

>> sistina: house are you?

>> tenesha: i'm great.

>> sistina: it's a little chilly.

>> tenesha: yesterday was gorgeous.

>> sistina: i'm glad i took the kids grocery shopping yesterday not saturday.

>> tenesha: it was 30-something, another beautiful day.

I love opening all the blinds in my house when it's nice and sunny outside.

>> sistina: makes me eager for spring, you see all that light, you think it's summer outside and it's not.

>> tenesha: but you go outside later.

I think it's supposed to be a bit warmer today.

F.

>> sistina: you know i go to the gym pretty regularly, try to do something.

There's this stuff called ethleisure makeup.

What do you think?

>> tenesha: i don't wear makeup when i go to work out, i don't even like to wear makeup at work.

But do you see people at the gym with makeup on?

>> sistina: i don't really pay taattention to that.

I wipe off most of my makeup when i go to the gym, and we wear more makeup on you are our faces than we normally would.

If you are sweating and you pick up my shirt like i to and i get makeup on my shirt.

I don't know.

That can't be good for your skip or your pores.

>> tenesha: water move mascara and other, ethleisure makeup is like making a big deal.

Women now wear their gym gear --some i'm all for the cute outfits to the gym.

Love the outfits.

You don't want to look like you just rolled out of bed, i think that's fine.

But to put makeup on, for me personally like if i can't go to a gym and get a good workout in, what am i doing there?

I'll be honest, it's a vanity thing.

Not only do i want to feel good but i want to feel good.

I go to the gym and run around like a crazy person and i sweat.

>> tenesha: are you to lay down on gym equipment and if it's not clean -- i don't know.

>> sistina: take a shower.

>> tenesha: dermatologists say it's not the greatest.

>> sistina: if you do it do it well.

This is another interesting topic.

What do you think about toasting at a funeral parlor, toasting to somebody's life?

>> tenesha: i thought that was forgive me an ingenious idea.

People bring our flask to a funeral and it helps you relax.

Bars at a funeral home -- people are saying, let's celebrate tear life not mourn their life.

Part of the celebration is having a party.

Not only do they want alcohol, they want food at funeral homes too.

You can actually eat too.

>> sistina: i come from a really strong italian catholic family.

I've only had a few deaths, funerals that i've been to.

If you choose to celebrate somebody's life and you want to do it that way i think you should be allowed to do it.

If you don't want to i don't think you should have to.

>> sistina: my grandfather passed away a few years ago, we went to the cemetery and we did go out to a hall and obig dinner.

>> tenesha: were you sad there or was everybody hey!

>> sistina: it was a time of mourning and my grandmother, hi nana.

But not every family is like that.

In new orleans, they do a whole parade when you pass on.

>> tenesha: when i die, have a drink when i pass on.

What would you?

I hope i don't die tomorrow but i'm just saying.

What kind of drink would you -- glass of wine, red, white?

>> sistina: whatever you'd want me to have.

>> i'd probably say have a bay y baiiley's for me.

>> tenesha: