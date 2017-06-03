Bridge Street: Host Chat 3.6.2017

Street."
?syracuse skyline?
>> tenesha: happy monday.
Thank you for watching "bridge street."
I'm tenesha murphy sitting alongside sistina giordano.
Hello.
>> sistina: house are you?
>> tenesha: i'm great.
>> sistina: it's a little chilly.
>> tenesha: yesterday was gorgeous.
>> sistina: i'm glad i took the kids grocery shopping yesterday not saturday.
>> tenesha: it was 30-something, another beautiful day.
I love opening all the blinds in my house when it's nice and sunny outside.
>> sistina: makes me eager for spring, you see all that light, you think it's summer outside and it's not.
>> tenesha: but you go outside later.
I think it's supposed to be a bit warmer today.
F.
>> sistina: you know i go to the gym pretty regularly, try to do something.
There's this stuff called ethleisure makeup.
What do you think?
>> tenesha: i don't wear makeup when i go to work out, i don't even like to wear makeup at work.
But do you see people at the gym with makeup on?
>> sistina: i don't really pay taattention to that.
I wipe off most of my makeup when i go to the gym, and we wear more makeup on you are our faces than we normally would.
If you are sweating and you pick up my shirt like i to and i get makeup on my shirt.
I don't know.
That can't be good for your skip or your pores.
>> tenesha: water move mascara and other, ethleisure makeup is like making a big deal.
Women now wear their gym gear --some i'm all for the cute outfits to the gym.
Love the outfits.
You don't want to look like you just rolled out of bed, i think that's fine.
But to put makeup on, for me personally like if i can't go to a gym and get a good workout in, what am i doing there?
I'll be honest, it's a vanity thing.
Not only do i want to feel good but i want to feel good.
I go to the gym and run around like a crazy person and i sweat.
>> tenesha: are you to lay down on gym equipment and if it's not clean -- i don't know.
>> sistina: take a shower.
>> tenesha: dermatologists say it's not the greatest.
>> sistina: if you do it do it well.
This is another interesting topic.
What do you think about toasting at a funeral parlor, toasting to somebody's life?
>> tenesha: i thought that was forgive me an ingenious idea.
People bring our flask to a funeral and it helps you relax.
Bars at a funeral home -- people are saying, let's celebrate tear life not mourn their life.
Part of the celebration is having a party.
Not only do they want alcohol, they want food at funeral homes too.
You can actually eat too.
>> sistina: i come from a really strong italian catholic family.
I've only had a few deaths, funerals that i've been to.
If you choose to celebrate somebody's life and you want to do it that way i think you should be allowed to do it.
If you don't want to i don't think you should have to.
>> sistina: my grandfather passed away a few years ago, we went to the cemetery and we did go out to a hall and obig dinner.
>> tenesha: were you sad there or was everybody hey!
>> sistina: it was a time of mourning and my grandmother, hi nana.
But not every family is like that.
In new orleans, they do a whole parade when you pass on.
>> tenesha: when i die, have a drink when i pass on.
What would you?
I hope i don't die tomorrow but i'm just saying.
What kind of drink would you -- glass of wine, red, white?
>> sistina: whatever you'd want me to have.
>> i'd probably say have a bay y baiiley's for me.
>> tenesha: