Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > California grape growers

California grape growers

Video Credit: KGET NBC 17 Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
California grape growers

California grape growers

Local small family farms that produce grapes are feeling the effects of a global market.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

California grape growers

Small family farms who produce grapes are feeling the effects of a global market.

17's christina lopez explains.

Leah volkoff co-owns volkoff family farms in shafter.

For the last seven years, leah and her husband, steve, have been farming thompson seedless table grapes on their 270- acre farm.

But the global demand for table grapes and an expensive labor force is hurting their commodity.

Leah volkoff, co- owner, volkoff family farms : "my husband and i have already made the decision that this will be our last year because we simply just can't afford to keep going."

Volkoff family farms pays between 15 to upwards of 20- thousand dollars in labor to prune and care for their 38-acre vineyard.

Leah : "every time we do this is 25, 30 guys coming out here times the minimum wage, and 8, 10 hours a day.

It's hard labor.

It's very hard to find that labor especially during harvest season."

Aside from labor costs -- the farm is also hurting from increased water costs due to the drought.

Leah: "we had an issue with production because water was so expensive so we had to cut back knowing that the price for the commodity wasn't going to be very good."

This is what the volkoff's grape field looked like just last july.

This is their field looks like today.

After investing 60- thousand dollars into its grape field, the farm drew even.

Leah says her farm doesn't have the money to train its grape fields and compete with global grape markets.

Leah: "we can't compete with the turkish government and the iranian government.

At the end of the day, i have a family to feed and i need to pay my bills.

I'd rather have my crops stay local but we really do have to think internationally to make it."

So what's the solution?

Leah: "maybe a seat at the white house.

Donald trump spent a lot of time with silicon valley and other industries, when do the farmers get their seat to sit down and have a talk about it?

Food production is really an issue of national security.

We have to be able to feed ourselves."

Volkoff family farms also leases out 60-acres of its land and owns a spray business to offset labor costs.

Christina lopez, 17 news.

Maddie:



Recent related news from verified sources

Amid grape glut, exec says California has excess of 30,000 vineyard acres

There are too many wine grapes in California. Some will need to be removed to balance the market....
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SubcoldLtd

Subcold RT @foodandwine: Growers may have to rip out vines to curb profit declines. https://t.co/G9Na6mLFGS 12 minutes ago

astonishworks_

AstonishWorks Growers may have to rip out vines to curb profit declines. https://t.co/MAREP4opsY 7 hours ago

foodandwine

Food & Wine Growers may have to rip out vines to curb profit declines. https://t.co/G9Na6mLFGS 7 hours ago

EdibleSB

Edible Santa Barbara California Grape Glut Starts to Bite https://t.co/JrEQCkI56Y (via @WineSearcher h/t @RussellVine1981) The 2019 c… https://t.co/CZBILBRyqA 13 hours ago

wineblogman

Gary Curtis #California's North Coast #wine grape crop shrinks by 15% to US$1.7 billion. Growers affected by the #wildfires are… https://t.co/IJO8MDrXOa 21 hours ago

Amanda_Russo12

Amanda Russo Look out for better-quality wines at lower prices. Experts say growers have produced large crops of quality grapes… https://t.co/PPhf0xNPbD 1 day ago

NorthBayNews

The Press Democrat RT @BillSwindell: Winter has come for grape growers in the North Coast of California after years of price increases. It's all part how the… 2 days ago

tomgable

tomgable Grape glut in California. Record 2018 harvest, smaller in 2019. Growers leaving fruit on the vine. 15% fewer red wi… https://t.co/U5nOAvaMaM 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

California Wine Industry Facing New Challenges [Video]California Wine Industry Facing New Challenges

Wine grape growers are used to dealing with all sorts of stuff — from droughts to floods and fires —but now they're facing some new challenges.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.