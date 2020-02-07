California grape growers

Small family farms who produce grapes are feeling the effects of a global market.

Leah volkoff co-owns volkoff family farms in shafter.

For the last seven years, leah and her husband, steve, have been farming thompson seedless table grapes on their 270- acre farm.

But the global demand for table grapes and an expensive labor force is hurting their commodity.

Leah volkoff, co- owner, volkoff family farms : "my husband and i have already made the decision that this will be our last year because we simply just can't afford to keep going."

Volkoff family farms pays between 15 to upwards of 20- thousand dollars in labor to prune and care for their 38-acre vineyard.

Leah : "every time we do this is 25, 30 guys coming out here times the minimum wage, and 8, 10 hours a day.

It's hard labor.

It's very hard to find that labor especially during harvest season."

Aside from labor costs -- the farm is also hurting from increased water costs due to the drought.

Leah: "we had an issue with production because water was so expensive so we had to cut back knowing that the price for the commodity wasn't going to be very good."

This is what the volkoff's grape field looked like just last july.

This is their field looks like today.

After investing 60- thousand dollars into its grape field, the farm drew even.

Leah says her farm doesn't have the money to train its grape fields and compete with global grape markets.

Leah: "we can't compete with the turkish government and the iranian government.

At the end of the day, i have a family to feed and i need to pay my bills.

I'd rather have my crops stay local but we really do have to think internationally to make it."

So what's the solution?

Leah: "maybe a seat at the white house.

Donald trump spent a lot of time with silicon valley and other industries, when do the farmers get their seat to sit down and have a talk about it?

Food production is really an issue of national security.

We have to be able to feed ourselves."

Volkoff family farms also leases out 60-acres of its land and owns a spray business to offset labor costs.

