Hoop Dreams

George the regular season is over for the fresno state mens basketball team... and they're now in march madness mode.

Here to talk about the bulldogs chances in this year's mountain west tournament is the analyst for 940 espn... marc q.

Jones.

Good morning!

-19-11 record, 1st round bye -fresno state the #4 seed vs.

#5 new mexico thursday 2:30 pm in vegas -winner plays either top seed nevada, utah state or san jose state friday ----------------------------- -fresno state women play nevada today at 4:30 -bulldogs the #7 seed, wolfpack #10 seed -fresno state:15-14, 8-10 mw record