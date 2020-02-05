Two people expected in court today facing charges from a domestic dispute that ended with a child run over and killed.

Tony ronald santiago and clara rose marshall each face two charges of willful cruelty to a child.

The chp says in may last year, santiago and marshall were in an argument at their oildale home.

As santiago tried to leave, marshall confronted him in his s-u-v.

Santiago backed out at a high rate of speed, running over both of marshall's children, who had gathered out front.

Marshall's nine-year-old son died, her tennage son suffered minor injuries.

