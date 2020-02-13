Shopping - is taking over brick and mortar stores.

That story tops this morning's breakfast buzz.

((chris)) many common brands are listed as "in distress" on moody's investors service report.

Sears, j-crew, payless, claire's and david's bridal all made the list.

J-c penny recently announced plans to shut down 140 stores and targets sales were down over the holidays.

Those stores competing with online retailers like amazon.

Many are working to increase online presences.

### ( ((chellsie)) the white house is opening its doors to the people again.

Public tours will resume this morning.

It will be the first time tourists will be let into the president's home since the trump administration took over more than six weeks ago.

White house officials say tours are typically put on hold during presidential transitions but usually resume more quickly.

### ((chris)) a new poll ranks the nation's biggest cities on health and happiness.

Charlottesville, virginia came in at number five.

Naples, florida was number one.

Fort smith, arkansas ranked last.

The rankings come from gallup- healthways index.

((chellsie)) today is national cereal day!

It's america's most popular breakfast food.

According to a web site dedicated to the day - 49 percent of people in the u-s start their morning with a bowl of cereal.

Also--there are roughly 2-point-7 billion boxes of cereal sold every year.

That's enough to wrap around the earth thirteen times.

((chris)) millions of people across the country are waiting for the birth of april the giraffe's fourth calf.

One woman in south carolina - made a video imitating april - and it's gone viral.

Erin dietrich is 39 weeks along.

She's been watching april - so she bought a giraffe mask - hung up a camera and did some stretches.

She had no idea so many people would be interested in her video.

### now it's time to check