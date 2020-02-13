Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Panhandle Fire

Panhandle Fire

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
Panhandle FirePanhandle Fire
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Panhandle Fire

(--deron--)you may have seen some smoke overnight....that's because there was a wildfire in the oklahoma pan handle north of amarillo.according to our sister station, k-a-m-r in amarillo, around 2:30 yesterday afternoon potter county fire departments were working on at least five different fires due to the high winds.there were several road closures, at least 150 homes were threatened and four firefighters were injured.at one point the fire path was two miles wide and ten miles long.airtankers out of amarillo and abiliene assisted in putting out the fire.

According to the potter county sheriff's office, the evacuations were lifted just a little after midnight.the fire has burned 25 thousand acres.... but is now 75 percent contained.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

coachmac1928

SD RESISTANCE RT @AndrewBrecken: @JAM_I_AM_23 @QView32 Like oil and water, @Chargers and Los Angeles, San Diego fans and LA teams they don’t go together… 5 hours ago

AndrewBrecken

Andrew Breckenridge @JAM_I_AM_23 @QView32 Like oil and water, @Chargers and Los Angeles, San Diego fans and LA teams they don’t go tog… https://t.co/vY7eTQDDQc 14 hours ago

julieagannon

Julie Gannon RT @SuziRN218: @catturd2 Turd, finally relocated in the Panhandle. Met my neighbors and first thing she said to me was she is a Democrat.… 16 hours ago

spacebeecowboy

mr. sky walker’s left chanel boot I highly recommend never living in the Florida panhandle. It is a horrible dumpster fire do not come here. 19 hours ago

SuziRN218

SuziRN218 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @catturd2 Turd, finally relocated in the Panhandle. Met my neighbors and first thing she said to me was she is a D… https://t.co/T5YbUjtOG8 1 day ago

Construemax

Construemax Property Restoration Construemax is hiring a Restoration Technician for Water, Fire and Mold - Panhandle, FL https://t.co/VLC64zARak via @JazzDotCo 2 days ago

KSIDNews

KSID News Torrington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 4300 Block of Road 66 around 11:32am Wednesday. https://t.co/LA2QYtTcBJ 1 week ago

KSIDRadio

KSID Radio Torrington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 4300 Block of Road 66 around 11:32am Wednesday. https://t.co/t7oR4e3JEG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.