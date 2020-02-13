Panhandle Fire

(--deron--)you may have seen some smoke overnight....that's because there was a wildfire in the oklahoma pan handle north of amarillo.according to our sister station, k-a-m-r in amarillo, around 2:30 yesterday afternoon potter county fire departments were working on at least five different fires due to the high winds.there were several road closures, at least 150 homes were threatened and four firefighters were injured.at one point the fire path was two miles wide and ten miles long.airtankers out of amarillo and abiliene assisted in putting out the fire.

According to the potter county sheriff's office, the evacuations were lifted just a little after midnight.the fire has burned 25 thousand acres.... but is now 75 percent contained.