Top Trenders 030817

Top Trenders 030817 top stories trending overnight
Top Trenders 030817

24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, jaclyn house is joining us in the studio.

((chellsie)) we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

((jaclyn)) these are your top trenders... ### ((jaclyn)) university of central arkansas student blayk puckett was driving home from the library when he was pulled over.

University police spotted him driving slowly with a broken tail light.

When the cops asked blayk if he had been drinking, he didn't just give them his word ... he gave them a show blayk is not only a juggler, but an amateur magician ... and...his sleight of hand made this traffic stop disappear.

### ((jaclyn)) a mototrcyclist jumps a busy freeway ... a jump over a busy california freeway was amazing it was also incredibly dangerous and unauthorized officials worked quickly to ensure it was a one-time performance ...blocking the makeshift dirt ramp.

Its been viewed on stunt devil kyle kat-san-dris's instagram over 140- thousand times.

### ((jaclyn)) some argue the sweet milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl is the best part.

So - ben and jerry's has created cereal milk ice cream - in three flavors.

It's based on iconic cereal brands.

The flavors - frozen fruit loot, frozen flakes and cocoa loco.

They all contain a swirl of cereal and will be sold at ben and jerry's scoop shops - beginning mid-march.

((jaclyn)) social media is tickled pink by starburts new announcement the juicy candy maker tweeted this picture and social media exploded!

The limited edition all pink packs will be availabe in single packs or larger bags next month ((jaclyn)) imagine this combination, the rich flavor of coffee and berry flavor of red wine these two flavors have come together thanks to a wine reserve in napa valley and a master coffee roaster it took over two years to perfect the combination the result according to the company's website "is an (alcohol free) rich full-bodied coffee with a blueberry note" ### ((chellsie)) ((chris)) ((jaclyn)) stay tuned...meteorologis t rick katzfey is back with weather when we come back ###




