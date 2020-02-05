Global  

Mahoney Talks Consensus in State of the County: 3-8-17

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published < > Embed
NewsChannel 9's Beth Cefalu gives you an in-depth look at last night's State of the County Address.

Onondaga Executive Joanie Mahoney, especially, is focusing on the plan to merge the county government with the City of Syracuse.
Dan: we're learning more this morning about onondaga executive joanie mahoney's vision for the the county.

She delivered her state of the county address just last night.

Jennifer: mahoney touched on school based initiatives, road and bridges and the consensus report to merge the county government with that of the city of syracuse.

Beth cefalu is live in downtown syracuse this morning-- beth, what did the county executive have to say?

Beth: good morning dan and jennifer -- up until now we've mostly heard criticism surrounding consensus recommendations merging city and county resources... but last night county executive joanie mahoney says she's behind it she says right now there are an estimated 500 officials in onondaga county and while merging won't be easy -- joanie mahoney says it just makes sense because there's no need to have so much overlap.

She also pointed out that the governor will match the savings if towns and county's share services.

The decision will ultimately be up to voters, which she says she'll support either way, but she thinks when it comes down to a vote many will vote yes.

How many people... its ridiculous claps beth: mahoney also supports merging the city and county development agencies... citing another instance of two departments doing the same thing.

Dan




