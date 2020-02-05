North edges out South

Cycles.

The 1-a, 2-a boys all-star game marks a great way to end the season.

Sure the totals don't replicate the n-b-a, but that's probably a good thing.

Dietrich's wayne dill leading the north, travis noble at the helm of the south...although not pictured.

North up 5-0, south trying to get on the board, trey ramsey knocks down a three, 12 on the night for him.

The north's jose regalado trying to go inside, but right to oakley's hewstyn beck and he sees ramsey up ahead but the declo guard unselfishly heaves it up for kayden hitt of raft river.

The trojan leading the south with 18 points.

We are tied up at five.

Dietrich's kaden tew tries the long ball, no good, but there for clean up jake smith.

The blue devil boasted a game-high 21 points.

Maeser pickett of oakley answers right back for the south, they take a 10-8 lead.

Now it's garrett astle's turn, another blue devil getting in the scorer's book... the north makes it a one point game... this all-star game went down to the wire, and the north pull off the victory, 79-78.

Shoshone's devan boller added 12 points and regalado scored 10 for the north.

For the south, raft river's kolten hitt scored 12 points, while adan saucedo of murtaugh and oakley's hewstyn beck added 11 on the squad.

The girls game was wrapping up as we got to the high school.

The south won 76-56.

Leading the way, declo's kelsie hamitlon with a game-high 17 points.

Haddee reynolds of castleford added 15.

For the north, the valley duo of kynsee mussman and madisyn kimmel who