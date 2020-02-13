Medicaid expansion repeal could impact Montanans

Nbc montana's caryn foehringer has been researching the plan's impact on montanans insured under medicaid expansion .

A montana nonprofit called the montana health care foundation compiled this 16 page report .

It highlights how a potential repeal of medicaid expansion could impact thousands of montanans.

20-15 marked the year the state of montana expanded medicaid under obamacare.

With a new republican congress in the capitol .

That could all change.

We hit the streets to get reaction .

"i think that the current obamacare system has some issues but one of most people's biggest concerns is that the current changes are going to remove health insurance for a lot of people that currently have it."

The montana health care foundation officials say hospitals and health care centers across montana would see reimbursments decline and uncovered care costs increase .

Potentially causing them to cut jobs or services.

But that's not all.

Standup: the medicaid expansion would affect access to healthcare for more than 71-thousand montanans.

But that's not what republicans are promising.

Orgeon congressman greg walden promised the plan would keep people who rely on the existing healthcare plan.

Greg walden ahca sponsor :49- :54 "everybody who's on medicaid today - we do not kick anybody off.

We don't pull the rug out from anybody."

So what will it cost?

The non-partisan congressional budget office hasn't come up with a number yet.

Missoula resident jerry o'connell says rather than completely throwing out the current healthcare system .

Congress should use it as a platform.

"they can change the name if they want but they just have to fix it because there's too much good work in there to throw it out."

For people like o'connell and soper .

They hope there is a health care system implimented .

So that no one is left in the cold.

According to the montana healthcare foundation... more than half of all montanans are insured by medicaid... medicare... and healthy montana kids.

