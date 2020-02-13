Global  

PSFCA All-Star game to be played in Altoona

0
And the pennsylvania scholastic football coaches association all star game will be played at mansion park on may 7th.

Hollidaysburg's jack vyborny (vee-borny) and bishop guilfoyle's andrew irwin will both strap on the pads for the west team, which will be coached by bedford's




