Mr. and Miss Basketball Winners Announced

School basketball award winners announced tonight.

A number of local players were finalists... some won...some did not..... chase hayden won...for the second straight year... hayden named mr. basketball in division two-a... the senior guard averaged 24 points a game... and he led st.

George's to a 23 and 9 record this season and to the semifinals of the state tournament.

On the girls side.... northpoint christian guard ashtyn baker named miss basketball in division two-a... baker leading the lady trojans to their second straight state championship with a dominant performance over university school of jackson in the championship game last week.

Baker was named mvp of the state tournament for the second straight year.

And east high guard alex lomax is named mr. basketball in triple a...... lomax winning the award for the second straight year... the junior guard is a big reason the mustangs are favorites to repeat as state champs.

Lomax and east learning today... they'll start their title defense... next wednesday at 1:15 in the quarterfinals of the triple-a state tournament the mustangs taking on east hamilton..... memphis east going for its tennessee leading eighth state basketball championship.

The other local triple-a team to make it.... southwind will face off with oakland..

Next wednesday at 11:30... the jaguars back in the state tournament since winning it all back in 2013.

In double- a...sheffield back at the state for the first time since 2009.

The knights will play whites creek next wednesday at 6 o'clock.

And in single-a... mitchell is looking to win its fourth straight state championship.

The tigers taking on harriman next thursday at 6 o'clock.

The girls state tournament tips-off at mtsu tomorrow.

In triple-a ....central takes on oak ridge at 10 o'clock... and at 2:45 the other local triple-a girls team to make it... houston high tips off with clarksville.

Local 24 will be there..

And bring you highlights.

And saturday..

You can watch all the girls state championship games on our sibling station..

Cw 30... coverage