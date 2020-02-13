Global  

What the Tech: Dispute Fake News Stories on Facebook

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
(--darrell--)you see a news story on facebook, you may know immediately if it's true...or fake.(--gwyn--)the social network is rolling out its new "disputed news" tag to its almost 2 billion users.in tonight's what the tech-- jamey tucker explains how it will work.jamey tucker, reporting when you're browsing the internet, reading news stories posted on blogs and news sites.

If youclick the 'share on facebook' button on the article, you'll get a warning if the story is likely fake, fabricated or false.i found this article from the seattle tribune that reported president trump's android phone wasbelieved to be the source of white house leaks.

The article was shared for days over facebook and was later proven to seattletribune article cited two intelligence agencies that do not exist.

When i tapped the share button, facebook warned the article had been disputed by politifactand snopes.com and directed me to those websites for details.i could still share the article but my post showed any of my friends seeing it that it was a disputed news article.---once a news story has proven to be fake or false by verified fact- checkers, it will always get thedisputed story tag anytime it's posted to facebook.what do you do if you spot what you believe is a fake news story posted by one of your friends?

Tapping this down arrow, you'll see an option to report the post.you'll then get the option to mark it as fake news.

This will trigger fact checkers to look into the story.

If they prove it to be fake, it'll get the tag.it's going to be criticized, by a lot of people.that's what the tech, i'm jamey tucker now




