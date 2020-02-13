Rescue Mission lays off 8 employees

Eleven roanoke's rescue mission has laid off eight employees to narrow a budget gap.

The mission's staff say they've been trying to work something out for months.

But ultimately, they notified four part- timers and four full- time employees last thursday they were being laid off.

The move will save more than 250- thousand dollars.

That's about 5- point-4 percent of their budget.

"we realize that we were spending more than we were bringing in and that it had been going on a period of time.

But we needed to turn that around.

So we that resulted in some tough decisions that had to be made in terms of staffing because that's our biggest cost."

The mission says they are helping those laid off employees to find them other work.

The roanoke