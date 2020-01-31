Jim:a heated debate over guns and gun rights took center stage at iowa's state house tonight.

Tiffany:house republicans are trying to pass sweeping changes to firearms regulations in the state.

The bill includes... changing the stand your ground law... and allowing concealed carry permit databases to protect the privacy of all gunowners.

Local 4's amanda krenz reports... what amendments democrats are trying to push through to curb changes.

"inside of house chambers at the iowa state capitol - representatives began debate over changes to iowa's firearms laws.

Second amendment supporters gathered in the gallery, wearing orange stickers to show their support.

21:05 a stand your ground measure is that a person has no duty to retreat from any place they are lawfaully present.

Representative matt windschitl explained why he thinks iowa's current stand your ground law needs to be changed.

21:20 this is about protecting the iowans who find themself in theis terrible situation, so that if they make a decision, including deadly force, that they don't find themselves being prosecutedfor months on end.

Democrats in the chamber tried to add amendments to the bill.

One would have required photos to be added to permits to carry.another would have required training for people who want a permit to carry a firearm.

Breckenridge 39:54 it has to be in person and hands on, if you're gonna be safe, we want to make sure you've handled the weapon, know what it's doing.

Windschitl 41:38 putting a 20 hour requirement on anybody who'd like to exercise that right seems aggregious and not keeping with our fundamental constitutional rights."" tiffany:a