Local women plan to support International Women's Day

That means some taking the day off and others getting even more business.

Wdbj7's eamon o'meara is live in downtown blacksburg.

Eamon, explain how this is going to work?

Melissa and logan, women all around our area will be opting to wear red and shop at locally owned shops.

In part it's a stance against the new trump administration.

But it's also about supporting each other in a constant fight for rights.

Margaret breslau, coalition for justice chair you have to look at the struggles that women have always had and continue to have.

Gender equality, our transgender sisters, they face even more problems in the job market and gender violance, we still don't have equal pay, reproductive access, healthcare access a problem.

Margaret breslau is helping to organize the day without women in blacksburg.

Kay kay goette says she plans to stay home from work as part of the stance.

Kay kay goette, coalition for justice steering committee the reason for doing it is to highlight and make people aware and thoughtful of the importance that women play in the workforce and family life across the board.

But both women admit not everyone can do this.

So instead, they want people to shop at local places owned by women, like fringe benefit, matrix, green's, gille's, or bollo's, all of which are in downtown.

Felicia jackson, bollo's barista i think it's a very positive thing.

I think supporting women that own businesses is important because we do still have a harder time getting ahead even in today's society.

But while it's called a day without women, it's not just for women to take part in.

Kay kay goette, coalition for justice steering committee we are very happy to have the support of males and children.

In fact it would be beautiful if it turned out that there were as many or more men showing their solidarity and appreciation for what we're trying to accomplish here.

The coalition for justice in blacksburg has said on it's facebook page this is not a protest or rally event.

However, there will still be a lunchtime solidarity circle where people can donate to the radford women's center.

Melissa, that kicks off at 11 o'clock tomorrow morning at market square park, just down the street.

