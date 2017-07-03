Brett 3-7-17

A free concert at his old high school gym.

But ..his trip back home..

Involved much more.it's our top story tonight.<<it's not the biggest venue for a brett eldredge concert..but the paris high school gym in his home town is pretty special.

Brett: i sat on the stage here and sang in musicals i did about everything in this place but i've never got to play a concert in ernie eveland gym but i've always dreamt to"the welcome signs say it all.

Brett eldredge is a source of paris community pridehe was back in town to shoot a cmt tv special about hometown heroes the visit home focused on his desire to improve laker stadium.50 thousand dollars worth of renovations included a new scoreboard all thanks to ram trucks.harry hughes laker stadium- we're in awe about what he's been able to accomplish on his own and what he gives back to his hometown" eldredge played high school ball and can still hit fast balls thrown by his dad..

A proud father.chris eldredge- brett's father "he talks about paris, illinois a lot i don't know any other artist that i've ever heard that talks about his hometown as much as he does it's a great relationship between both" bo minor- paris baseball "it's awesome and amazing experience it's just a huge inspiration to all of us because he came from here and he came back and he's helping us out now brett:to be able to have that opportunity to to be someone they look up to just makes me more inspired to not only make great music but be a better person and to entertain to everyone and tell my story" yep..

Brett's a big deal in paris, and he says he will always be connected to the area.

Hey even his dog edgar is named after his home county ..but what he really enjoys is providing a little entertainment to his hometown fans..like his hit."nat of concert>>((mike))the cmt special ..on eldredge..

Also includes stories about..

Darius rucker and chris stapleton.it airs march 31st on cmt