Rice Memorials Wins Their First D-II State Championship

Video Credit: WFFF - Published < > Embed
Erindivision two girls hockey crowning their champ tonight as well -- the title game featuring #4 missisquoi against the top seed.

Rice memorial..

Rice memorial making the programs first title game appearance ..

Missisquoi in it for the first time since 2009 ..

Student sections -- getting rowdy!

..

Scoreless in the first ..

Thunderbird defensive zone the place to be ..

M-v-u goalie makyla bombardier..

Put to work!

..

The green knights out shoot m-v-u 12-4 in the first period..

Still scoreless ..

Less than 10 seconds to go in the first..

Rice on the power play..

The loose puck behind mvu's net ..

But anisa tarrant gets as stick on it - and pokes it in ..

Makes it 1-0...the one -- all that matters .

That score turns final..

A 1-0 win ..

Rice memorial, your division two girls hockey champions -- for the first time in school history..

Anisa tarrant says: this is crazy we've been working for this at least the juniors and seniors for the past three years its just such a great feeling.




