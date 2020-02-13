Bettendorf Boys Basketball falls in state quarterfinals

Family sports desk, here is dan the bettendorf boys basketball team has been on a roll lately.

First they took the mac championship with a win over west---and then went on to win sub-state.

So tonight they began the final stretch for that goal of winning a state title.

The bulldogs taking on sioux city east in des moines.

1.

Bulldogs pumped for the game..

Early on ..

Down ... but suni lane drives in for 2..

Up 7-6.

2.

Battle underneath..

J michael young... up 9-6.3.

J michael young the hot hand..

But the bulldogs were down 14-13 in the 2nd they knew they had a game on their hands...4.

Down 27-20 at half..

In the third ..jm young three... down 31-27.5.

Dj carton ... had 12 ..

Three is good..

Down 33-32 in the third.

6.

3 is no good..

Suni lane slam .....7.

Final seconds of the third... jm young..

Three ..

Bettendorf up 41-40.

Young with 20,.but sioux city east was hot in the 4th... a big three...aiden vanderloo ... bettendorf was outscored 21-12 in the 4th...bettendorf lose this one 61-53congrats to the bulldogs on a (suni lane/bettendorf senior guard) "having him as a coach has been great.

The teammates, they're great guys.

The locker room's full of great guys; we've got a lot of memories that we won't forget, so i'm very happy to have been able to play on this team this three years."

(j.

Michael young/bettendorf senior guard) "it was a great season for both me and suni for both football and basketball.

For basketball we had a lot of leadership, so we set together, we bonded a lot, a lot of team dinners and that just helped us throughout the season.

(d.j.

Carton/bettendorf sophomore guard) "this group of guys, the seniors, have helped me a lot to get here.

You have to put in hard work and i'm just proud of these guys and how they taught me everything i need to know about life, basketball; just following in their footsteps makes me very thankful(curtis clark/bettendorf head coach)"we have a veteran group here of some guys that have done a lot for our program and brought us back to the state tournament.

I'm very thankful, and i'm just proud to be their coach and thankful