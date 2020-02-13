Global  

Butte Fire Department reminds resident to keep fire hydrants

Butte-silver bow fire department will be notifying residents of keeping their fire hydrants clear..

Nbc montanas justin dorsey spoke to fire officials today and he joins us now live from butte laurel thats right and here is the final design for the door knocker that will be delivered to homes not in compliance.

The butte- silverbow ordinance states..care must be taken so that obstructions including ice and trees.

Do not prevent acess to fire hydrants.

The problem comes from..

Several butte homes and businesses allowing snow to pile up around fire hydrants.

We are being told this may be a problem when grass begins to grow as well.

Because the area around the hydrant can be covered with snow.

We spoke to officials today to learn more about why this is important.

When it comes to saving lives and businesses, seconds count and by keeping your fire hydrants in your area clear it will save lives at this time officials will not be issuing fines, unless action is not taken by home and business owners when they recieve the door knocker..

In butte justin dorsey nbc montana avalanche warnings are in effect after




