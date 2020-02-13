Chuck Reviews "Table 19"

If they are 10 or 11 years old.

They will really enjoy it when they sneak in.

It is definitely an r.

You are talking client limbs, decapitated heads.

>>matt: parents, head's up.

>>heather: maybe this is up my alley.

Anna kendrick, big fan.

>> i like her too.

Very cute.

And she's in a crappy movie.

She plays a young woman who was going to be the maid of honor in this wedding.

But, her boyfriend, the best man who is also the brother of the bride, dumped her.

She has been designated to the dreaded table 19 where all of the rejects are.

There they are.

There's a young man who is incredibly awkward with no chance of having sex again.

There is the bride's former nanny and - -.

There is just nothing but one awkward moment after another in this film.

As they try to get to know each other and get through this afternoon that they really don't want to have anything to do with.

>>heather: which is the reason the shots were taken.

>> i needed shots to get through this.

I was checking my watch repeatedly and this only runs 87 minutes.

This is a long, slow sludge to nowhere.

If they wanted to re-create the experience of sitting at a table of people you don't like.

Afternoon drag.

They did that.

As far as delivering laughs, characters we care about.

As far as giving us anything to be interested in, this movie is an archer failure.

>>matt: it parallels something we've all been through.

>> you're exactly right.

We should be able to buy into this.

Those weddings we don't want to go to but we feel compelled.

You would think we would be able to get into this, but no.

I think these characters are just - - >>matt: $10 is a lot to pay.

>>heather: good thing i enjoy sitting at this table with you and i don't want to forget about pinocchio.

>> if you are looking to do something with the kids.

Go to lee roy.

They've got a great theater there.

It was built in 1912.

It's been converted into a movie theater.

It's a gem of a theater.

Old-fashioned theater and they are showing pinocchio.

Saturday morning for free.

Let me say that again, saturday morning, for free at 11:00 a.m.

If you haven't seen it in a while, go see it again.

>>matt: they need to see it on the screen.

Not on their tablet.

You've got to see it on the big screen.

>> at 11:00, you still have your whole day left.

>>matt: best of all, ryan told you about a restaurant that just opened over there.

