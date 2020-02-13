Chuck Reviews "Logan"

>>matt: ba herself to dinner.

>>heather: a superhero film and a comedy are on area screens this weekend.

We've got logan and table 19.

Be gentle because he's my boy from star trek.

Logan is very good but it is the most violent superhero movie i've ever seen.

Logan, also known as wolverine.

This is thelast appearance of h jackman in the character.

He made no bones about that before making the film.

This should come as no surprise.

This place takes place in 2029.

He's taking care of professor x played by patrick stewart.

Their plan is to buy a yacht and sail away from this world that doesn't understand him.

Unfortunately, he falls for this girl played by daphne king.

Seems as though they have been doing experiments in the with mutant dna creating children to be used as weapons.

This young lady has the powers that logan has an even more.

He recognizes in her a kindred spirit.

He doesn't want to take care of her or professor x but he knows he has to.

There are quite a few bumps along the way.

Logan runs into plenty of problems and they take care of them as only they can.

There is a viciousness you don't see in many superhero movies.

I like this movie.

No question it's very well done.

You would be hard-pressed to think of a character more attuned with an actor, or an actor more attuned with this character then you jackman.

He has brought him to life on screen in a way.

Whoever they put in this role, they will have big shoes to fill.

A good final chapter.

>>matt: you said it was a little more violent than a lot of the superhero movies.

There are young people who enjoy these movies.