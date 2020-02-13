2nd Pres. Presents 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'

Coming to the stage this weekend at the second presbyterian church in little rock.
David mills, annie hagemeier and alex pickell are here to "thou modn ile, bout and later we have a special performance.
We are excited about our upcoming spy musical, "thoroughly modern millie," and hope you will join ussaturday, march 11 at 7:00 p.m.
And sunday, march 12 at 2:00 p.m.
For our two performances.
Tickets will be going on sale in the narthex before and after worship and will be available outside the great hall on the day of the show.
The cost for each ticket per performance is $20 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission.
To purchase reserved seating, please contact matt christenson at [email protected] (preferable) or by calling (501) 960-2214.