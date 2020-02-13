Global  

2nd Pres. Presents 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'

We are excited about our upcoming SPY Musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and hope you will join us Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

And Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m.

For our two performances.

Tickets will be going on sale in the narthex before and after worship and will be available outside the Great Hall on the day of the show.

The cost for each ticket per performance is $20 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission.

To purchase reserved seating, please contact Matt Christenson at [email protected] (preferable) or by calling (501) 960-2214.

This is going to be a really fun show and we can’t wait to see you there!
