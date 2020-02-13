Global  

0
If you're just rolling out of bed, jaclyn house is joining us in the studio.

((chellsie)) we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

((jaclyn)) these are your top trenders... ### ((jaclyn)) tinder----allegedly--- has an exclusive service called "tinder select" for the hot and famous..

The service is---reportedly--avail able to only the most beautiful, rich, and famous people on the dating app.

And some of them have the ability to nominate others.

Who are high- profile.

### ((jaclyn)) hollywood's favorite ape is headed back to the big screen.

"kong" assembles a pretty impressive cast... including tom hiddleston... samuel l.

Jackson... john goodman... and brie larson.

"kong: skull island" opens nationwide this weekend.

It's rated p-g-13.

### ((jaclyn)) yesterday marked the 20 year anniversary of the death of hip-hop artist... notorious b- i-g.

Biggie was fatally shot...march 9th ,1997 he was considered one of the most skillful ever on the mic..

And an artist who transcended music... ((jaclyn)) chris frye impersonations of biggie..

### ((jaclyn)) soooo....the barbie doll has been around for more than half a century.

Barbie celebrated the iconic doll's 58th birthday yesterday mattel introduced barbie--the teen-age fashion model--at the new york toy fair on march ninth, 1959.

Ruth handler created the iconic doll.

She named it after her daughter... when she saw her little girl playing with paper dolls.

### ((chellsie)) ((chris)) ((jaclyn)) stay




