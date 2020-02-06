Three schools on the Caddo Parish chopping block

Down by this time next year.

((henson))that's right, jacque...superintendent doctor lamar goree recommended closing atkins and queensborough elementary schools and lakeshore middle school.reaction from the community and the school board are mixed.(christian henson) caddo parish schools are underperforming.(joan glover: concerned)"we're sick and we're sick and tired of being sick and tired.

Our children are being devestated."

Devestated."(henson)so to try and so to try and improve the parish doctor lamar goree put together a plan to make fairpark high school into a middle school facility...closing down three other schools in the process.

(dr. lamar goree: superintendent, caddo parish schools)"atkins elementary school, queensborough elementary school, as well at the lakeshore middle school which would move to the fairpark facility."facility."

(henson)atkins and queensborough would consolidate into the other elementaries.

And while some would like to take more time to decide on the closure.

Closure.(lloyd thompson: naacp, shreveport)"we have got to slow the train down and figure out another way to save our school system besides closing our schools on our side of the track."

(henson) (henson)doctor goree says the timeline is tight.(goree)"a young lady approached me because her cheerleader try outs are on hold because we have not decided who will attend which schools next year."

(henson)timothy jones worries about worries about students lacking choices in cedar grove if atkins closes.

(timothy jones: worried about cedar grove) "every child that lives in cedar grove will be bussed out of cedar grove to school.

Every child."

(henson) with just under two weeks until the school board votes to keep the schools open or closed... doctor goree says his office, and the school board, will listen to all suggestions.(goree)"we need the people "we need the people to come along and work with us."((henson))no matter what the school board's vote is... on the 21-st the state has made it clear...they will not they will not take over any caddo parish schools.jacque?

