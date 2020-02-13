As a group practice since the 90's just expanded to an out-patient program which was funded by the state.

This helped create an opportunity to provide psychiatric medical assistance for all ages.

Clinical director ellie bentz says there is a lack of psychiatrists in the frederick county area and being able to make treatment - more conveinent for their clients is top priority.

Ellie bentz - frederick mental health association clinical director "we know that its something that thrives in the area its something that works well for our clients because they can have their therapy and their psychiatric medications in the same place."

Tasmin: the mental health association of frederick county also offers walk-in behavioral health services free for anyone - and its not offered anywhere else.

Morgan: