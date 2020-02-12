Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ADA center

ADA center

Video Credit: KREX - Published < > Embed
ADA centerthe director of the ADA center stopped by to talk about their center
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ADA center

Of the rocky mountain ada center... what?

Impact?

Free?

Movement film?

Contact?

About rachael: rachael stafford's role as project director is to lead the rocky mountain ada center's staff as it provides information on the americans with disabilities act (ada) to individuals in its region.

The center provides technical assistance, in- person training(s) and acts as a hub for additional resources for people with ada questions; living in the rocky mountain region.

About the rocky mountain ada center: t he rocky mountain ada center, operated by meeting the challenge, inc., is funded under a grant from the national institute on disability, independent living, and rehabilitation research (nidilrr grant number 90dp0094-01-00) to provide technical assistance, training, and materials to colorado, utah, montana, north dakota, south dakota, and wyoming on the americans with disabilities act.

For more information: http://www.roc kymountainada.

Org about the ada national network: the americans with disabilities act (ada) became law in 1990.

The ada is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportatio n, and all public and private places that are open to the general public.

The purpose of the law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.

The ada gives civil rights protections to individuals




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BoomBriggs2

BoomBriggs (For the 3rd time)🌹 RT @ProudResister: There is no such thing as “far left” in American politics. What progressives are fighting for is considered the center i… 3 seconds ago

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center’s Black History Month Lecture Series is intended to give participants… https://t.co/R533XxZHCI 4 seconds ago

YelichHits

Christian Yelich Hits Tracker 42 days until Opening Day! Christian Yelich hit his 42nd home run in 2019 off Craig Kimbrel and the Cubs at Wrigle… https://t.co/oKIcA8S7fK 5 seconds ago

Pggnall

margaret L. Nall RT @DailyCaller: A student at the University of Virginia doesn’t want white people in the school’s new Multicultural Student Center. “Fran… 5 seconds ago

tmj_njn_edu

TMJ-NJN Educ. Jobs See our latest #Totowa, NJ #Education job opportunity and click the link in our bio to apply: Instructor at Guitar Center 6 seconds ago

USPatriotDude90

The Spooooooky Patriotic American. RT @BillR: Speaking of "not doing well". Wonder if we're the only campaign that vets people some days. https://t.co/zIDCQj5C7a https://t.c… 6 seconds ago

StagnittaShelby

Shelby Stagnitta RT @yaf: Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center. “Frank… 6 seconds ago

Brandon55821992

Brandon S RT @charliekirk11: .@UVA established a "multicultural student center" Taxpayers funded it This is what they're paying for: "Frankly ther… 8 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Work continues on civic center ADA plan [Video]Work continues on civic center ADA plan

City is reworking parking lots and facilities within the civic center to meet ADA requirements.

Credit: KOTAPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.