About rachael: rachael stafford's role as project director is to lead the rocky mountain ada center's staff as it provides information on the americans with disabilities act (ada) to individuals in its region.

The center provides technical assistance, in- person training(s) and acts as a hub for additional resources for people with ada questions; living in the rocky mountain region.

About the rocky mountain ada center: t he rocky mountain ada center, operated by meeting the challenge, inc., is funded under a grant from the national institute on disability, independent living, and rehabilitation research (nidilrr grant number 90dp0094-01-00) to provide technical assistance, training, and materials to colorado, utah, montana, north dakota, south dakota, and wyoming on the americans with disabilities act.

For more information: http://www.roc kymountainada.

Org about the ada national network: the americans with disabilities act (ada) became law in 1990.

The ada is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportatio n, and all public and private places that are open to the general public.

The purpose of the law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.

The ada gives civil rights protections to individuals