Could married men become priests?

Could married men become priests?

Could married men become priests?

Catholics are weighing in on Pope Francis’ interview this week with a German magazine where the Pope suggests the possibility of married men as priests.

Today, News 25’s Taylor Rubach sat down with a local priest to get his opinion.
Could married men become priests?

Are weighing in on- pope francis's interview this - week with a - german magazine where the pope- suggests the possibility of - married men as priests.

- today, news 25's taylor rubach- sat down with a local priest to- get his - opinion.- - " with the severe shortage of - catholic priests in some parts- of the- world, pope francis is reaching- out for possible solutions... - this week he told a german- magazine he is open to ordainin- married men of- proven faith..also known as - "viri veery probati"...in isolated areas...such as the amazon wher- there is only one priest for- every 10-thousand catholics.- nats- while the shortage isn't nearly- as bad in south - mississippi...like all- priests, father gilbert enderle- enderly - took the vow of celibacy years- ago...- he says the church has a good - reason for that.- taylor rubach: "and while no firm decision has been made yet- father enderle is happy the pop- is- opening a discussion to find- some solution of the current- shortage of priests, which is - world - wide."

The church currently allows - married priests to convert to - - - - catholicism to continue serving- as priests, but does not allow- married - catholic men to take holy - orders.

- the pope has not indicated any- openness to the idea of allowin- men who are already priests ...- like father enderle... to marry- while the idea of viri probati- is an old one, it is fresh on - the minds of at - least some of the faith ... as- the church tries to address thi- world - wide shortage.- for news 25, i'm taylor rubach" - - - - for news 25, i'm taylor rubach" - - -



Pope rejects married Amazon priests proposal

Catholic Amazon bishops suggested married men could become priests in the Amazon region to address a...
Deutsche Welle


