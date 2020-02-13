Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bentonville Film Festival Tickets on Sale

Bentonville Film Festival Tickets on Sale

Video Credit: KFTA - Published < > Embed
Bentonville Film Festival Tickets on SaleBentonville Film Festival Tickets on Sale
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bentonville Film Festival Tickets on Sale

Get ready -- passes for the bentonville film festival are on sale now.

A pass gets you into any movie showing at the festival -- but doesn't guarantee you a seat.

But it does give you a chance to reserve seats early.

The early reservation window is from march 27th to april 5th.

Individual movie tickets go on sale april 6th.

((hilary))




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.