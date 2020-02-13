Salem conference for young adults

It was all about 'adulting' at the third annual experience young professionals conference in salem sessions included topis like how to change jobs to advocating for social change.

There was even a dale carneigie leadership course to provide training typically given to senior executives.

People there say now is the time to connect with each other as the city continues to grow.

Erika lovegreen, experience attendee: "all these like minded people going through similiar like situations where we can talk openly about the different challenges we're facing within our careers or personal lives and combat them and get advice and tips all together.

" the committee says it will also have a few other programs before next years conference.