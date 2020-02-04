Global  

Valentine's Spa Day

It's been a whirlwind of romance this week as we tumble toward valentine's day.

Hard to believe, but al' s never been to a spa.

Yvette dejean, our chief videographer, is with him for his first visit to a spa.

Guys, what's happening?

3 3 3 giving someone you love a day at the spa could be the perfect valentine's day gift.

This morning, chief videographer yvette dejean and al hebert are visiting spavia for a relaxingmorning.

Guys, wha't happening.

Al visits a spa we'll be checking back on them later in the show.

3



