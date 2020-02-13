Check Your Alarms

Today...losing an hour of sleep to daylight savings.

But the same day?

Is also traditionally a reminder for people to check their home's fire and carbon monoxide alarms. but if you tried to buy a carbon monoxide alarm earlier in the week - odds are, you were out of luck.

Channel 2's jackie bartz has details, jackie.

Beth, with recent high profile carbon monoxide incidents including a teen's death, stores are seeing an increase in people buying carbon monoxide alarms. in fact, many stores were completely sold out last week.

Kelly schwahn customer service rep 5 lowes just a couple of days ago the shelves were empty and they were empty everywhere not just lowes everywhere stores across anchorage are finally beginning to restock ... after being sold out of carbon monoxide alarms. stores usually have less inventory this time of year... because companies are replacing old models with newer ones.

But a lot of shelves are bare ... because people are worried.

Kelly schwahn customer service rep 5 lowes they have the news article on their phones and come in saying have you see this have you read this.

Last month, carbon monoxide poisoning killed an 18-year-old anchorage teen and sickened the rest of his seven family members.

The anchorage fire department says there were no working carbon monoxide alarms in the house.

And just last week, nine people in houston were hospitalized after a generator was left running in a basement.

The home had a c-o detector... but it wasn't working.

Cliff ambrow landlord well of course after the tragedy a few weeks back tenants wanted their carbon monoxide, they've been sold out for a while so i'm here and they've got them so they need them and they'll have them so today, the anchorage fire department wants people to change their clocks and their batteries.

Eric tuott captain afd the biggest thing that leads to our serious incidents is when people either just don't have them in their house or they don't have batteries in them also, check the expiration date.

This says 1982 on it and what we want people to do is 10 years just throw out so right away that would be one that we would just throw in the trash alaska law does requires carbon monoxide alarms in homes.

Some newer alarms have lithium batteries that can't be changed - those last ten years but should be tested every six months.

Simple steps that can help save lives.

The anchorage home builders association recently donated 500 carbon monoxide alarms to the anchorage fire department.

Starting tomorrow, some of the alarms will be available to the public at fire station one.

The rest will be on fire trucks and will be installed in homes that are found without working alarms. the city of fairbanks is