St.Patrick's Parade (2:08-2:18)

Stay with us.

>> we're out here celebrating te irish heritage, but we're also celebrating many other cultures today.

This is the group called the chinelos.

Dancing to traditional mexico cn music in full costume.

>> they perform at various churches and parties.

>> they were short a couple people so, mark mackerel jumped into help them.

We're grateful that they're with us today.

What a colorful group.

Wow.

>> boy, they are colorful.

Oh, my goodness.

>> looks like george costanza is out there too.

>> yada yada yada.

>> here's the lymphoma society.

>> my buddy tom suffered with lymphoma.

It's a shame.

But hopefully he'll pull through and -- you know shag is watching on the stream.

Pennsylvania home page.

>> pahomepage.com.

Hey, take it easy over there.

>> we can hear you.

>> this is a group, presence frm prison.

It's a nonprofit organization that collects new toys and monetary donations and distribue them to their parents who are incarcerated.

>> that's a real nice idea.

That's a new one for me, but its a nice idea.

>> very thoughtful.

Always best to help others.

>> great rewards in helping othr people.

>> boy, this past christmas, thy were able to buy presents for 29 kids whose parents were jailed t lackawanna county prison.

>> some representation from the bicycle coalition.

>> do you remember pea coal?

I was mr. pea coal.

>> this is a group operation, mercy relief and they help feed those in need, a nonprofit organization helping the poor with their mobile food trailer.

>> gosh, we've seen such evidene of so much good in the world in this parade.

>> another example of people helping people.

Such a great opportunity to be f service.

>> green range assembly of god.

Another welcome organization who has been a member of our parade now for several years and we're thrilled that they're here again this year.

>> you always said that jesus of irish.

>> who said that?

>> who else who would be 33, single, living with him mother and hanging around with 12 men?

>> circle drive in, circle of screams, a group of actors there .

The circle drive-in.

Gosh, does that bring back memories?

>> i'll bet.

>> as a kid and a young man.

>> i loved going there.

>> i remember taking my little league championship team that i coached back in the early '80s to the circle drive-into see rocky iii.

>> mr. t against rocky balboa.

>> who won that fight?

>> rocky did in the end.

>> wow.

>> fine looking bike there harley-davidson.

>> wow.

>> best song ever written.

Danny boy.

>> this is the skyliners drum ad bugle corps.

>> i named my son after that sog not knowing it at the time.

>> but the first to come over ws daniel.

>> it's the toczydlowski law firm.

>> very good.

Thank you for playing that.

>> some fine-looking gently used vehicles from planet reowned in in -- >> right along borne avenue.

I've leased a couple cars in a pinch.

>> she got a real good deal.

>> if you love oreos, chips aho, ritz crackers, you're going to love this.

Some of the your favorite snack.

>> i love oreo cookies.

Nothing like oreos and a cold glass of milk.

>> i can't eat them with the diabetes, but i sneak them every now and then.

>> they're too irresistible, aren't they, john.

>> they are.

It's hard not to eat the whole box.

The problem.

>> the sun is coming out.

>> it is.

Looks like a grande -- grand day today.

>> that looks like jennifer -- oh, that's not her.

I'm sorry.

>> looked just like her.

A fine teacher.

>> do you hear the sound of the american celtic pipe band.

Southwest america.

>> he spent his summers growing up in northeastern pennsylvania with family.

Some who still live in archibal.

>> he's a university of scranton graduate and this is the third year that the american celtic pipe band has been in the parade and they tell us this is one of their favorites.

>> we certainly like having them in our parade every year.

They add a lot of color and they're very good musicians.

>> we're here.

You're there, and we've got more coming from the 56th scranton st.

Patrick's parade on wyou and