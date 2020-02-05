St. Patrick's Parade (2;00- 2:05)

Global  

>> welcome back to the scranton st.

Patrick's parade.

You may be familiar with some of the radio stations, froggy one-on-one.

>> carol on the street.

She's always a fan favorite.

>> carol's dad and everybody at wesley village are so watching right now.

>> so we want to give a big shout-out to them and happy st.

Patrick's day and thanks for watching.

>> it's funny.

I've been listening to webster nancy in the morning.

I do that routinely when i am driving into work.

Hello there, and we were joking about -- they were joking about how cold it was going to be and it wasn't going to stop them and so we're glad they're here.

>> we are.

This is the krz float.

I believe it's aaron carter.

>> yes, it is.

>> performing on the back of tht flatbed there.

>> direct from florida.

That's where the carter family grew up and, gosh, aaron has ben around -- you know, he's a young man but he's been around for a long time.

>> right.

>> >> rocky road just passed by and he was joking he might be wearig two kilts today.

Good to see him.

>> oh, my goodness.

Everybody here is just -- just got to love it.

I mean, you do.

>> and the sun is back out on this fickle day.

>> it does feel good too.

>> shamrock custom cycle.

Shamrock towing and auto collision.

They're a proud group to be a part of the parade this year.

>> and i believe performing now is the original band static in the attic.

>> that's a good name.

>> yeah.

They say money doesn't grow on trees, but this one apparently does.

>> there's so many unique and wonderful groups participating n the parade every single year.

>> that was ps bank.

People serving people.

They've eight branches.

Here the parade is hosted in lackawanna county.

>> which explains the money tre.

>> okay.

We've got much more coming up on wyou and pahomepage.com.



