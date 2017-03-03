Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Veterans Views: March 3, 2017

Veterans Views: March 3, 2017

Video Credit: WBRE - Published < > Embed
Veterans Views: March 3, 2017Animals and PTSD
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Veterans Views: March 3, 2017

>>> it is time 230r "veteran's views."

We are with our judge munnly.

Are talking about treatment for ptsd.

And how animals are being used in some forms of treatment.

We found this story and thought it was interesting.

We wanted to bring it to you.

Parrots who were abused and neglected were being introduced to the vets suffering from ptsd.

>> that's right.

I love the program and right before the show parent are forgotten about in the world and veterans are forgotten about.

And they hang on ta the parrot -- hang on to the parrots .

>> and they identify with them.

>> service dogs are a big deal too.

If these service dogs help the vets they could get free veteranary service.

>> maybe you can use it in combination, but some of the vets in the story say they identified in a way with the parrots and the animals that they cannot.

>> unconditional love.

You know how many times they talk about unconditional love?

They are connected to a vet and they love them and those are who is suffering from a disorder.

>> interesting topic today.

That's it for this edition of "veterans views."

We hope to see you back here next time.

>> if you have a question or comment for veterans views, call us at 570-706-7418 or find us on-line




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElspethNicol

Elspeth Nicol @VeteransBritain Colin does not represent the views of all veterans. Others consider leaving the EU to be a bad thi… https://t.co/9EplsqEL1U 2 days ago

IVMFSyracuseU

IVMF "...with 92 professional staff & 27 students running programs in 45 states, 2 U.S. territories and 8 countries that… https://t.co/NTpuIj7OyI 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Veterans Views April 3, 2017 [Video]Veterans Views April 3, 2017

Mental Health Concerns

Credit: WBREPublished

Veterans Views April 4, 2017 [Video]Veterans Views April 4, 2017

VA Benefits

Credit: WBREPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.