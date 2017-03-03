Veterans Views: March 3, 2017

>>> it is time 230r "veteran's views."

We are with our judge munnly.

Are talking about treatment for ptsd.

And how animals are being used in some forms of treatment.

We found this story and thought it was interesting.

We wanted to bring it to you.

Parrots who were abused and neglected were being introduced to the vets suffering from ptsd.

>> that's right.

I love the program and right before the show parent are forgotten about in the world and veterans are forgotten about.

And they hang on ta the parrot -- hang on to the parrots .

>> and they identify with them.

>> service dogs are a big deal too.

If these service dogs help the vets they could get free veteranary service.

>> maybe you can use it in combination, but some of the vets in the story say they identified in a way with the parrots and the animals that they cannot.

>> unconditional love.

You know how many times they talk about unconditional love?

They are connected to a vet and they love them and those are who is suffering from a disorder.

>> interesting topic today.

