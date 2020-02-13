Global  

Matty Healy: The 1975 will only play gender-balanced festivals from now on He has vowed to stop performing at festivals with the band, unless they can guarantee they will be sharing the stage with a balanced lineup of artists, including more female and non binary acts.

He was given the suggestion by journalist Laura Snapes, who wrote on Twitter: To which Matt replied: Laura then asked Matty how he negotiates for festival slots, and the singer admitted that whilst his agents are likely stressed about the demands, he believes it's important to "act" to make a difference.
