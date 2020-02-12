Salma Hayek threw water at Eminem

Salma Hayek threw water at Eminem The actress came face-to-face with the rapper backstage at the 2020 Academy Awards and she was so shocked to see him at the Oscars, she threw water over him!

Salma thought the star was "terrified" of her, while she felt "mortified" because of her reaction.

Salma shared pictures on Instagram in which she grabbed Eminem's black t-shirt while they stared open-mouthed at one another.

She wrote on Instagram: She added: In a second picture, the pair hugged and posed properly for a photo but the 'Frida' star admitted she wished their meeting had gone better.

She wrote: The link lead to an article in which Eminem was asked if he had enjoyed the Oscars.

He replied: