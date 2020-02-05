China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed.

The numbers were announced in a press conference Thursday.

According to the Chinese government, the country’s death toll is now up to 1,367, and 59,804 have been infected.

The Hubei province is now diagnosing people with the virus through the use of CT scans, which has sped up the process.

Testing was previously only allowed through nucleic acid tests, which take days to process.