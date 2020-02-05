Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed.

The numbers were announced in a press conference Thursday.

According to the Chinese government, the country’s death toll is now up to 1,367, and 59,804 have been infected.

The Hubei province is now diagnosing people with the virus through the use of CT scans, which has sped up the process.

Testing was previously only allowed through nucleic acid tests, which take days to process.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship

Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland ChinaÂ while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship,...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesSeattlePI.com


Coronavirus updates: Number of confirmed cases drops disease's epicenter, China confirms

Coronavirus updates: Number of confirmed cases drops disease's epicenter, China confirms
euronews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus [Video]CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with coronavirus. According to Reuters, the new diagnosis raises the tally of confirmed cases in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus kills 242 people in a single day [Video]Coronavirus kills 242 people in a single day

More than 14,800 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in China's Hubei province - the epicentre of the outbreak.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.