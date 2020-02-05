China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus
China Confirms 15,152
New Cases of Coronavirus 254 additional deaths have
also been confirmed.
The numbers were announced
in a press conference Thursday.
According to the Chinese government,
the country’s death toll is now up to
1,367, and 59,804 have been infected.
The Hubei province is now
diagnosing people with the virus
through the use of CT scans,
which has sped up the process.
Testing was previously only
allowed through nucleic acid tests,
which take days to process.