Hong Kong Suspends Schools Until March To Counter Spread Of Coronavirus

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools until March 16.

According to Reuters, schools also told overseas students studying in the city there was no rush to return.

The government said civil servants would be allowed to work from home until Feb.

23.

The news comes as the death toll has reached a record high.

Global health experts warned the epidemic could get far worse before it is brought under control.