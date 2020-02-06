Global  

Hong Kong Suspends Schools Until March To Counter Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Suspends Schools Until March To Counter Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Suspends Schools Until March To Counter Spread Of Coronavirus

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools until March 16.

According to Reuters, schools also told overseas students studying in the city there was no rush to return.

The government said civil servants would be allowed to work from home until Feb.

23.

The news comes as the death toll has reached a record high.

Global health experts warned the epidemic could get far worse before it is brought under control.
Hong Kong Suspends Schools Until March To Counter Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong suspends schools for longer to counter spread of coronavirus

Scrambling to contain the spread of coronavirus, Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools on...
Reuters - Published

Hong Kong extends suspension of schools till at least March 16

Hong Kong extended on Wednesday the suspension of schools till at least March 16 in a bid to contain...
Reuters - Published


Hong Kong residents 'panic buy' toilet paper amid coronavirus fears [Video]Hong Kong residents "panic buy" toilet paper amid coronavirus fears

Hong Kong residents loaded their shopping baskets with toilet paper on Saturday (February 8th) amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. According to the filmer of the clip, days of "panic buying" have..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published

American Airlines To Suspend Flights To, From Hong Kong [Video]American Airlines To Suspend Flights To, From Hong Kong

The suspension will be through March 27th. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:17Published

