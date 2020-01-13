Global  

Furry Friends- This sweet boy needs a new buddy

Furry Friends- This sweet boy needs a new buddyJeff is ready for adoption at Angles of Assisi.
And sunday, starting at 8:30 in the morning.

>> all right, it's monday and jess is here from angels of asisi and who is this?

>> this is jeff.

>> jason: such an animal name.

>> and for some reason it fits him so well.

He's just a jeff.

>> jason: seems like a jeffrey.

>> he is.

He's one of our west virginia dogs.

He is super sweet.

I'm surprised he isn't scooped up yet because he is so small and fully green and a lot of them do.

>> sorry, dude.

Not putting you down.

And you'll get hair back.

It's all right.

>> and it's grown become a lot and we're super excited to see what they look like when they finally get the full coat.

But definitely some sort of teryour mix which would be, i can't say 100% but dont shed like normal dogs so good for hypoallergenic as well.

>> he does well with other dogs and could go in the household with other pets.

>> jason: still tentative, obviously.

>> ther, but but showing their own personalities and coming out a little bit but takes some time.

Absolutely.

>> it is amazing to see week after week you bring in another west virginia dog and to see their progression and how much better they're doing from when they first came in.

Can't even believe what they looked like!

I've been doing this for awhile and it was shocking!

>> it's been one of the hardest ones for me, too.

>> and it is so great to see them looking so good and how resilient they are.

>> and giving credit where credit is due.

The volunteers coming in and working with them consistently.

Because health wise they have emotional needs as well that need to be met and it's hard when there are 20?plus dogs.

>> jason: awesome!

Listen, jeff is ready to go!

If you've got a home for jeff and you have room in your heart for this little cutie, then please, get in touch with angels of asisi and get him a much better rest of the life than




