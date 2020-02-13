Global  

10th Annual Diamond Chef Cooking Competition

Video Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little Rock - Published < > Embed
Shannon Boshears and Donnie Ferneau join Fox 16 Good Day to tell us about the 10th Annual Diamond Chef Cooking Competition and give us a taste of what patrons will experience at the event.
Shannon boshear of ua - pulaski technical college in studio tota about arkansas' favorite chef competition, dao diamond chef!((pat)) we also have reigning diamond chef champion donnie ferneau here with us... suggested questions:1) what does "a decade of diamond chef" benefit 2) what are the deil of the event this ea the event wi ld on: thursday, april 13 6-9 pm at university of arkans - pulaski technicalcollege culinary art hospitality managent institute 13000 interstate 30tt rock, ar 72210 www.pulaskitecu/a mondchef




