Rebekah Vardy Claims Stress Caused By Coleen Rooney Drama Landed Her In Hospital Three Times

Rebekah Vardy has said the stress of her public dispute with Coleen Rooney caused her to have severe...



Recent related videos from verified sources Mother says she's lucky daughter survived mass shooting at nightclub Natasha King said her daughter, Malika Collins, is recovering well in the hospital, an amazing thing considering what happened to her Sunday night. She was shot three times while waiting in line.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:50Published 3 weeks ago Manhole cover explodes catapulting delivery woman 10ft in the air in Thailand This is the shocking moment a delivery woman was catapulted 10ft high into the air after riding over an exploding manhole cover. Rateeanothai Lhomwandee, 22, was travelling along the road when she.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:01Published on December 27, 2019