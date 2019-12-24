Global  

BP Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico Was Larger Than Estimated

BP Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico Was Larger Than EstimatedResearchers say the spill was 30 percent larger than originally estimated.
Researchers Find BP Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico Was Larger Than Originally Estimated

The 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was far bigger than originally estimated, according to...
cbs4.com - Published

New Deepwater Horizon data reveals invisible oil that satellites may have missed

New Deepwater Horizon data reveals invisible oil that satellites may have missedPhoto by Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images “Invisible oil” escaped the view of satellites...
The Verge - Published


stfugrays

𝘴𝘵𝘧𝘶𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘺𝘴 RT @mrtacoOG: BP Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico (2010, colorized) 42 minutes ago

mrtacoOG

mr.taco🌮 BP Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico (2010, colorized) https://t.co/IteJdYVDOT 3 hours ago

sorrell_sorrell

Marianne Sorrell RT @ian_urbina: Now, the Arctic is under an environmental attack. In 2010 @Greenpeace took on BP, the owner of the Deepwater Horizon drilli… 8 hours ago

HBCUGreenFund

HBCU Green Fund Greenpeace: RT ian_urbina: Now, the Arctic is under an environmental attack. In 2010 Greenpeace took on BP, the own… https://t.co/XwA5SHKsx9 12 hours ago


Deepwater Horizon Spill Was Nearly 30% Larger Than Estimated [Video]Deepwater Horizon Spill Was Nearly 30% Larger Than Estimated

Nearly 10 years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a study suggests the spill was much worse than estimated.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Ecuador struggles to contain oil spill in Galapagos port [Video]Ecuador struggles to contain oil spill in Galapagos port

Authorities launched an emergency clean-up operation on Sunday on the island of San Cristobal, about 1,000km off the mainland coast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

