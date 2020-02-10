Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space
The signals were discovered
by a radio telescope designed
for the Canadian Hydrogen
Intensity Mapping Experiment.
Scientists say the signals
come from a galaxy approximately
500 million light years away.
The "fast radio bursts"
repeated hourly over
the course of four days.
This four day cycle would
repeat about every 16 days.
According to Science X Network,
"the source could be a celestial body of
some kind orbiting around a star or another body." Scientists at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology suggest the
signals are most likely not from alien lifeforms. Max Planck Institute, via 'USA Today' Scientists refer to the
"origin of short, dramatic bursts of radio light" as
"one of the greatest mysteries in astronomy right now."