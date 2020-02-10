Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space

Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space

Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space

Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space The signals were discovered by a radio telescope designed for the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment.

Scientists say the signals come from a galaxy approximately 500 million light years away.

The "fast radio bursts" repeated hourly over the course of four days.

This four day cycle would repeat about every 16 days.

According to Science X Network, "the source could be a celestial body of some kind orbiting around a star or another body." Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggest the signals are most likely not from alien lifeforms. Max Planck Institute, via 'USA Today' Scientists refer to the "origin of short, dramatic bursts of radio light" as "one of the greatest mysteries in astronomy right now."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scientists detect an unexplainable radio signal from outer space that repeats every 16 days

For the first time, scientists have detected a radio signal from outer space that repeats at regular...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Space Daily



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scientists Investigating Mysterious Signals From Outer Space [Video]Scientists Investigating Mysterious Signals From Outer Space

Scientists have a mystery on their hands. Signals from outer space are being detected, but what's causing the unusual sounds and where exactly are they coming from? CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published

A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days [Video]A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days

Fast radio bursts can emit as much power as hundreds of millions of suns but only last a few milliseconds, making them difficult to study. For the first time, one of these bursts has been blasting..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.