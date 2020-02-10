Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space

Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space The signals were discovered by a radio telescope designed for the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment.

Scientists say the signals come from a galaxy approximately 500 million light years away.

The "fast radio bursts" repeated hourly over the course of four days.

This four day cycle would repeat about every 16 days.

According to Science X Network, "the source could be a celestial body of some kind orbiting around a star or another body." Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggest the signals are most likely not from alien lifeforms. Max Planck Institute, via 'USA Today' Scientists refer to the "origin of short, dramatic bursts of radio light" as "one of the greatest mysteries in astronomy right now."